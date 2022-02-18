Veronica Placencia Promoted to News Director at KERO-TV

E.W. Scripps Co. said that Veronica Placencia has been promoted to news director at KERO-TV in Bakersfield, California, effective immediately.

Placencia was interim leader of the station’s newsroom following the departure of former news director Suzanne Rodriguez last fall. Placencia joined the station in 2019 as assistant news director.

As assistant news director, Placencia launched the station’s equity, diversity and inclusion committee and led the station’s community board.

“Veronica’s leadership and mentoring skills make her a great fit to lead our newsroom,” said Jim Doty, vice president and general manager at 23ABC. “She has done a terrific job of growing the newsroom and we can’t wait to see where she takes us as our news leader.”

Prior to joining 23ABC, the Texas native held roles as the news director at the NBC affiliate in El Paso, Texas, and assistant news director of the Univision station there.

“We’re excited to be part of the Kern County and Central Valley area. My family is looking forward to immersing ourselves more in our community’s diverse culture, digging into the local cuisine and making new friends,” Placencia said. ■