Jane Seymour Drama ‘Harry Wild’ Gets Season 4 Renewal on Acorn TV

Harry Wild, an Irish detective series with Jane Seymour in the lead role, has gotten a fourth season order on subscription streamer Acorn TV. Production has started in Dublin.

Seymour is an executive producer on the show. She plays a recently retired English professor with a son who is a detective. Having discovered her knack for sussing out how crimes are committed, she ends up launching a detective agency.

“We’re thrilled to be kicking off production on a fourth season of Harry Wild with our fantastic cast and crew in Ireland,” Catherine Mackin, managing director, Acorn Media Enterprises, said. “With this series, the delightful Jane Seymour has become a beloved member of the Acorn TV family, and we can’t wait to see what Harry has up her sleeve this season and what mysteries she will solve in her own unique way.”

Rohan Nedd, Kevin Ryan and Rose O’Neill are also in the cast.

Harry Wild is produced by Dynamic Television. Acorn Media Enterprises co-produces alongside ZDF. Executive producers are David Logan, Jo Spain, Jane Seymour, Daniel March, Klaus Zimmermann, James Gibb, David McLoughlin, Catherine Mackin and Bea Tammer. Frank Seyberth and Claus Wunn executive produce for ZDF.