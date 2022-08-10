Tatiana Maslany To Star in New AMC Networks Series

Orphan Black actress Tatiana Maslany returns to AMC Networks to star in a new drama series Invitation to a Bonfire, the network announced Wednesday during its Television Critics Association summer press tour session.

The series, set in the 1930s at an all-girls boarding school in New Jersey, follows a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper who is drawn into a lethal love triangle with the school’s newest faculty member and his bewitching wife, portrayed by Maslany. The actress starred in the Emmy-winning BBC America series Orphan Black from 2013 to 2017.

Freya Mavor, Pilou Asbaek and Ngozi Anyanwu also star in the thriller, which is based on the novel by Adrienne Celt.

Maslany also serves as an executive producer for Invitation to a Bonfire along with Robin Schwartz and Kyle Laursen.

"Tatiana is a singular talent who we’ve wanted to bring back to the AMC Networks family since her iconic and career-defining performance in Orphan Black," Dan McDermott, AMC Networks president of entertainment and AMC Studios, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to have her join Invitation to a Bonfire’s talented cast and watch her bring to life the wild flame that is Vera Orlov, both on-screen and behind the scenes as an executive producer."

In other AMC Networks news, Acorn TV has renewed its original murder mystery series Harry Wild for a second season. The series stars Jane Seymour as a retiring university literature professor who is finding herself at one of life’s crossroads.

Harry Wild was Acorn TV's most successful series launch and most-watched season of any series on the service in 2022, according to the streaming service.

Also, IFC will bring back its Emmy-winning comedy/variety series Sherman’s Showcase for a new season on October 26. The series, created by Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, will feature such guest stars as John Legend, Issa Rae, Chance the Rapper, Jay Pharoah, Chris Hardwick and Porsha Williams, said the network.

AMC Networks also renewed its Emmy-nominated digital series Cooper's Bar for a second season. The series, developed by Louis Mustillo and Better Call Saul's Rea Seehorn, has drawn nearly four million views on a variety of platforms including AMC+, AMC.com, video on demand and the company’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube feeds since premiere this spring.

The series was nominated for a 2022 Emmy Award for Seehorn in the “Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” category. ■