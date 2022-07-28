‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ Star to Lead AMC Networks' ‘Orphan Black’ Spinoff Series

Actress Krysten Ritter has landed a starring role in AMC Networks’ Orphan Black spinoff series Orphan Black: Echoes.

Ritter, who starred in Netflix's Marvel’s Jessica Jones series, will executive produce and star in the 10-episode Orphan Black: Echoes series, which follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives while unravelling the mystery of their identities and uncovering a story of love and betrayal, said AMC Networks.

Ritter — who also starred in Breaking Bad and Don’t Trust the B----- in Apartment 23, and will star in HBO’s upcoming series Love and Death — plays a woman who is trying to find her place in the world in Orphan Black: Echoes, AMC said.

The Emmy-winning Orphan Black series, which starred Tatiana Maslany, ran on BBC America from 2013-2017.

Orphan Black: Echoes, which will premiere in 2023, will be executive produced by Anna Fishko along with John Fawcett, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard. ■