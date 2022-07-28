‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ Star to Lead AMC Networks' ‘Orphan Black’ Spinoff Series
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Krysten Ritter to star and executive produce 'Orphan Black: Echoes'
Actress Krysten Ritter has landed a starring role in AMC Networks’ Orphan Black spinoff series Orphan Black: Echoes.
Ritter, who starred in Netflix's Marvel’s Jessica Jones series, will executive produce and star in the 10-episode Orphan Black: Echoes series, which follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives while unravelling the mystery of their identities and uncovering a story of love and betrayal, said AMC Networks.
Ritter — who also starred in Breaking Bad and Don’t Trust the B----- in Apartment 23, and will star in HBO’s upcoming series Love and Death — plays a woman who is trying to find her place in the world in Orphan Black: Echoes, AMC said.
The Emmy-winning Orphan Black series, which starred Tatiana Maslany, ran on BBC America from 2013-2017.
Orphan Black: Echoes, which will premiere in 2023, will be executive produced by Anna Fishko along with John Fawcett, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.