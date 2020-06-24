MCN Content Spotlight: 'Sherman's Showcase' Shakes up IFC
Cable network IFC recently greenlit a second season of its variety series Sherman's Showcase, which has entertained viewers with a mix of music and sketch comedy skits based around a fictional musical variety show.
Sherman's Showcase creators Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle discuss the origins of the series and what has made the show popular with viewers as part of a new MCN Content Spotlight video segment.
