Jamie Novogrod Named KNBC-KVEA Assistant News Director

Jamie Novogrod has been named assistant news director at KNBC-KVEA Los Angeles. He will report to Marina Perelman, VP of news at KNBC, and Mike Gaytán, VP of news at KVEA. He starts March 11.

KNBC is known as NBC4 and KVEA is Telemundo 52. Both are part of NBCUniversal.

Novogrod was part of LA Times Studios, the entertainment division of the Los Angeles Times, where he oversaw video production, including a daily news magazine show on Spectrum News 1 SoCal. Previously, he was Los Angeles bureau chief for Vice News Tonight on HBO.

Novgorod spent over 10 years at NBC, including time as a producer for Richard Engel, chief foreign correspondent, and as an embed during the 2012 presidential election.

“Jamie is a dynamic journalist and leader with extensive foreign, national and local reporting experience,” Perelman said. “His track record of producing cutting-edge content and leading editorial teams will build upon our legacy of engaging and impactful storytelling.”

Novogrod will be responsible for managing the day-to-day news coverage, investigative, weather and breaking news across both stations’ platforms.

“Jamie’s arrival to our news teams marks an exciting chapter for the stations,” said Gaytán. “His dedication, extensive investigative journalism background, and vast experience covering the Southern Border will further strengthen Telemundo 52’s commitment to delivering impactful stories that resonate with our audiences.”