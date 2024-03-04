It’s Vanderpump vs. Ramsay in Season 2 of ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars’

Lisa Vanderpump is on board for season two of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars on Fox. Ramsay and Vanderpump will face off as each selects food and beverage entrepreneurs to join their teams. The season debuts May 22.

“Pitting Gordon against Lisa creates a new layer of intensity for the Food Stars competition,” Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment president of unscripted programming, said. “Matching these brilliant and uncompromising industry titans who know what they want and how to get it, will give both our contestants and viewers a unique window into how industry heavyweights strategize, lead, win and entertain.”

From London, Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd have been in the restaurant and nightclub industry for decades. Her shows include Vanderpump Rules on Bravo, Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump on E! and Vanderpump Dogs on Peacock.

“Gordon is quite literally larger than life, an iconic figure and a dear friend,” said Vanderpump. “Setting that aside, we’re both tenacious, tireless, competitive and demanding of ourselves and others, so while I salute the man and his many successes and defer to his mastery in the kitchen, I will never defer to him on this show. Game on, Gordon!”

Food Stars will see the entrepreneurs pitch themselves and their products, services or business ideas to Ramsay and Vanderpump, who will then choose contestants to build their teams. The teams are then put through “Business Bootcamp.”

“Lisa is a tough, shrewd restaurateur and TV star,” said Ramsay. “She is a real force in business and a true friend. However, make no mistake, the competition will be fierce between us!”

Ramsay’s Fox shows also include Next Level Chef, Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior and Kitchen Nightmares.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global. Ramsay is an executive producer, and Deborah Sargeant is executive producer and showrunner.