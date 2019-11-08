New Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ on Bravo Jan. 7

Vanderpump Rules is back on Bravo Jan. 7. It is season eight, and stars of the show are Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

The show began in 2013. Vanderpump runs the restaurant SUR in West Hollywood.

Vanderpump Rules is produced by Evolution Media. Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Bill Langworthy, Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Tina Gazzerro-Clapp and Jeremiah Smith are executive producers.

The new season sees Vanderpump busy with new business TomTom, Taylor marrying his longtime girlfriend and Sandoval stepping up as Taylor’s best man, among many other dramas.

Bravo is part of NBCUniversal.