‘History of the World Part I’ Finally Gets a Part II: TCA

Forty two years after History of the World Part I came out, the beloved Mel Brooks film finally has a sequel. History of the World, Part II, an eight-episode series from Brooks and Nick Kroll, debuts on Hulu March 6. Two episodes will be released per day March 6-9.

Brooks and Kroll are in the cast with Wanda Sykes and Ike Barinholtz. All four are executive producers, along with David Stassen, Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum and Christie Smith.

Many, many other big names show up in the series too. Pamela Adlon, Zazie Beetz, Quinta Brunson, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Johnny Knoxville, Zahn McClarnon, Kumail Nanjiani, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman and J.B. Smoove, among others, are also in the cast.

“It begins with Mel,” said Kroll at Hulu’s TCA press tour presentation. As soon as the show was announced, he said he got calls and texts from friends who wanted to take part.

Such as Johnny Knoxville. “He texted me five minutes after the announcement–’is there anything I can do? Mel Brooks is my hero,’” shared Kroll.

He counts himself among the lifelong Brooks fans, and mentioned getting laughs from his family when he was 5, as Kroll delivered lines from History of the World. (“It’s good to be the king,” if you’re scoring at home.) He mentioned that film being one of three VHS tapes in the Kroll house.

“Nobody is a bigger influence on me in my comedy career and my point of view than Mel Brooks,” he said.

Brooks’ films include Spaceballs, Young Frankenstein and The Producers. He is 96.

Kroll said Brooks has not lost a step. “He has so many jokes still ready to go,” said Kroll. “His comedy mind is still so sharp.”

Kroll mentioned meeting Brooks for the first time in a meeting years ago. “Mel Brooks gave us boxes of Raisinets,” he said. “It was the greatest day of my life.”

Kroll’s work includes Netflix comedy Big Mouth and FX comedy The League. Given the numbers at the end of the film and TV franchise, Kroll said History of the World can continue beyond Part II. “If we were to make more,” he said, “Mel would be involved in one way or the other.” ■