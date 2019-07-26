Netflix Orders More ‘Big Mouth’

Netflix has ordered three more seasons of Big Mouth, the adult animated show about puberty. Netflix has signed Brutus Pink, the new animation production company from Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, the creative team behind Big Mouth, to a multi-year deal to produce animated series and films.

Inspired by Kroll and Goldberg’s childhoods, Big Mouth follows a group of friends as they navigate adolescence, sexuality and coming of age.

Season three returns in the fall.

“Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person’s life, puberty, in a hilarious yet heartwarming way,” said Mike Moon, head of adult animation for Netflix. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and bring more stories, more humor, and more hormones to Netflix members around the world.”

"Netflix has given us the best creative experience imaginable, and we’ve been able to build an amazing community of talented writers, actors, producers and artists. We’re thrilled to be continuing with everyone for years to come.” said the Brutus Pink team.