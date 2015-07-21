FXX Announces Premiere Date for ‘The League,’ ‘You’re the Worst’

The League and You’re the Worst will be returning to FXX on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The network announced Tuesday that The League will debut its seventh and final season at 10 p.m., followed by the second season premiere of You’re the Worst at 10:30 p.m.

The League, the fantasy football comedy created by the husband-and-wife team of Jeff and Jackie Schaffer and starring Mark Duplass and Nick Kroll, averaged a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 430,000 viewers last season.

You’re the Worst, created from Stephen Falk and starring Chris Geere and Aya Cash, averaged a 0.3 rating and 560,000 viewers during its first-season run last summer on FX.