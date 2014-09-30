FX Renews ‘Married,’ ‘You’re the Worst’

FX Networks has renewed freshman comedies Married and You’re the Worst each for a 13-episode second season, the company announced Tuesday.

Both shows, produced by FX Productions, recently wrapped their first seasons on FX, where the second season of Married is scheduled to premiere. You’re the Worst will migrate to sister network FXX for its second season.

“We love these shows and the creative visions of Andrew Gurland of Married and Stephen Falk of You’re the Worst,” said Nick Grad co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “Both series have terrific ensemble casts and outstanding lead performances— Nat Faxon and Judy Greer in Married, and Chris Geere and Aya Cash in You’re the Worst. These shows are honest, 360-degree looks at relationships and we’re excited to see how they evolve.”

According to FX Networks, Married is averaging 1.96 million total viewers per week and You’re the Worst is averaging 1.65 million total viewers.