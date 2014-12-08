FXX Renews ‘The League’ for Seventh and Final Season

FXX has renewed fantasy football comedy The League for a seventh season and announced it will be the show’s last.

The League ran for four seasons on FX before moving to sister network FXX along with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and Wilfred, as FX looked to build up the younger-targeted network with known properties.

FXX officials say that ratings for the recent sixth season, despite losing It’s Always Sunny as its lead-in (which The League had for its first five seasons), were in line in with the previous season. The series was created by husband and wife team of Jeff Schaffer and Jackie Marcus Schaffer and produced by FX Productions.

Next year, FXX will add Jay Baruchel’s Man Seeking Woman and You’re the Worst (which will move over from FX); the net was poised to add Tracy Morgan’s upcoming comedy but that project has been on hold since the comedian’s car accident where he was seriously injured.