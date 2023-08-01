Hearst’s KQCA To Become The CW Affiliate in Sacramento

Hearst Television’s KQCA-TV will become an affiliate of Nexstar’s CW Network as part of a new multi-year affiliation deal between Hearst and the CW.

KQCA has been carrying MyNetworkTV programming.

CBS-owned KMAX had been The CW affiliate in Sacramento, but after CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery sold their controlling stake in the CW to Nexstar, CBS’s CW affiliates became independents.

The new affiliation deal with The CW also covers WKCF Orlando, Florida; KCWE Kansas City, Missouri; WPXT Portland, Main;, WCWG Greensboro, North Carolina; WNNE Burlington, Vermont; and KHOG/KHBS Ft. Smith, Arkansas.

“Hearst has been an important partner for The CW throughout the years and we are extremely pleased to be launching a new CW affiliate in Sacramento,” The CW president Dennis Miller said. “KQCA-TV is already home to LIV Golf in Sacramento, and this agreement will ensure that viewers there won’t miss a moment of our other highly-rated sports and entertainment programming, including ACC college football and basketball, and Inside the NFL, both of which premiere this fall.”

“The evolution of The CW with the infusion of live sports like NASCAR Xfinity Series racing and ACC football and basketball, along with new entertainment programming, brings excitement and momentum to our group,” Michael Hayes, president of Hearst Television, said. “We look forward to working with Dennis and his team in this expanded partnership, continuing our relationship with the network.”