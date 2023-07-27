Hearst TV Names Kenneth Murphy VP, Information Technology

Hearst Television said it named Kenneth Murphy VP, information technology, a new post, effective July 31.

Murphy has been Hearst’s executive director, network architecture and engineering.

“Ken has a history of Hearst success and will bring that knowledge with him in this move to Hearst Television,” said Michael Hayes, president of Hearst Television. “His experience in security, systems and integration is additive to our technology strategy today and fortifies it for the future.”

“Ken will be responsible for helping lead all of Hearst Television’s technological initiatives,” added Stefan Hadl, senior VP, broadcast engineering & technology. “A primary focus is on IT security; he will also lead the planning, design and implementation of our next-generation IT networking infrastructure to support all operations relative to connectivity, storage, data, and video transport and distribution. And he will help lead our strategic planning and deployment of cloud resources and technology with the objective of making our operations more efficient and nimble.”

Murphy joined Hearst in 2006 as a network engineer.