Gray Promotes Garrett Pope To Senior VP, Sales Operations

Gray Television said that it promoted Garrett Pope to senior VP, sales operations, effective September 1.

Pope has been VP, traffic and sales systems for Gray for the past three years.

He recently built Gray’s sales research hub and his promotion reflects the expansion of his duties and contribution, the company said.

Pope joined Gray in 2019 as general manager, traffic operations, from Raycom, which is now a part of Gray. He started his TV career with Univision Communications.