Gray Promotes Garrett Pope To Senior VP, Sales Operations
Exec joined Gray in 2019
Gray Television said that it promoted Garrett Pope to senior VP, sales operations, effective September 1.
Pope has been VP, traffic and sales systems for Gray for the past three years.
He recently built Gray’s sales research hub and his promotion reflects the expansion of his duties and contribution, the company said.
Pope joined Gray in 2019 as general manager, traffic operations, from Raycom, which is now a part of Gray. He started his TV career with Univision Communications.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.