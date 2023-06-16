Gray Names Joel Swisher GM Of Charleston, W. Va., Stations
Had been general sales manager at WSAZ and WQCW
Gray Television said it promoted Joel Swisher to general manager of WSAZ-WQCW, its stations in the Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia, market, effective June 26.
Swisher had been general sales manager at WSAZ and WQCW and has been with the station in sales and management positions since 2016.
He succeeds David Hughes, who is moving to Cleveland to run Gray’s stations there.
At WSAZ, Swisher was instrumental in expanding the station’s community involvement with events including “The Sternwheel Regatta” and “Live on the Levee," the company said.
Before moving to Gray, he spent 13 years with the West Virginia Radio Corp.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.