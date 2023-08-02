Gray Names Brian Daugherty GM at WCSC Charleston, S.C.
Exec succeeds Dan Cates, who retired
Gray Television said it promoted Brian Daugherty to general manager of WCSC, the CBS affiliate in Charleston, South Carolina.
Daugherty joined WCSC as general sales manager last year.
He succeeds Dan Cates, who recently retired.
Daugherty began his career in media at SunShine Pages in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 2023. He joined Raycom as a senior digital sales specialist at WAFB there before the station was acquired by Gray in 2018.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
