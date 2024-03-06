Vevo Hires Matt Burgess To Boost Programmatic Sales

Music video programmer Vevo said it named Matt Burgess VP, AdTech, a new position at the company.

Burgess most recently had been executive VP, demand, at Freestar, a programmatic monetization firm.

Reporting to Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, executive VP, revenue, distribution & data operations at Vevo, Burgess will be responsible for managing the company’s ad tech team and technology solutions while driving programmatic and data-driven sales across its connected TV app and 20 linear free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

“Matt’s extensive programmatic experience and proven track record in the development and execution of strategic business efforts will be invaluable as we continue to enhance Vevo’s advertising technology function and positioning in market,” said Gabathuler-Scully. “Over the last few years, we have built out our network offering across various global endpoints which has increased the scope of how clients, agencies and brands need to transact with us. We are at a critical moment to provide our partners with future-proofed advertising opportunities, Matt will be a critical driver of Vevo’s expanding programmatic business.”

Before joining Freestar, Burgess was manager, business development & programmatic partnerships at Publishers Clearing House Media.

“For over a decade, Vevo has been a legacy bridge at the center of the advertising landscape, connecting marketers and media buyers with engaged audiences across the globe,” said Burgess. “The Vevo proposition is unique and varied in this offering, and I look forward to supporting the team’s programmatic efforts as Vevo continues to provide advertisers with scaled reach across its premium content library.”