Vevo Works With Publica For Global CTV Ad Serving

Vevo said it is working with Integral Ad Science’s Publica by IAS as its global ad server for connected TV.

"As the Vevo catalog continues to expand, we are excited to partner with Publica to ensure that we are providing a high quality and curated best-in-class viewing experience, while ensuring that our advertising partners can effectively reach our global audience of music lovers," said Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, executive VP, revenue, distribution & data operations, at Vevo. "By providing advertisers with greater control and increased transparency, they can better optimize their CTV campaigns when reaching our engaged viewers."

Working with Publica, Vevo will be able to provide advertisers with buying techniques similar to linear TV, with competitive separation, frequency management and the ability to purchase the first slot within ad pods.

"We're excited about about our new partnership with Vevo, and we look forward to providing them with the ad decisioning technology to grow their global advertising revenues, offer outcomes to their advertisers and empower them with the ad serving capabilities to improve their streamers' viewing experiences on CTV," said Sean Galligan, CRO, Publica by IAS.