Vevo Launches Vevo Features Channel on Samsung TV Plus

Vevo launched Vevo Features, a new channel, on Samsung TV Plus, which will have the channel first.

The free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel will be on year round and features music videos curated to be watched during holidays, celebrations, cultural events and other special moments.

“Our programming team’s editorial prowess really kicks into high gear when events in pop culture stoke interest in certain music videos. Amidst these cultural moments, we make agile editorial decisions to ensure those music videos are featured prominently across our FAST channels, which now includes our new Vevo Features channel,” said JP Evangelista, senior VP, content, programming & marketing at Vevo.

“The launch of Vevo Features isn’t just an expansion of our channel lineup; we’re designing programming to be more thematic and context-driven to deliver the most relevant content. We’re also excited to do so for the first time on one of the leading FAST services in the world, Samsung TV Plus,” Evangelista said.

Vevo Features is managed by Vevo’s team of human tastemakers who create custom programming for occasions like the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, Halloween, Pride or Women’s HIstory Month.

Samsung TV Plus already carries a lineup of Vevo FAST channels including Vevo ‘90s and Vevo 2K and Vevo 20210, launched in June.

“With more than 250 free channels in the U.S. and over 2,000 globally spanning every genre, Samsung TV Plus is constantly working to provide premium content for every unique audience through our ecosystem of valued strategic partners,” said Salek Brodsky, senior VP & GM, Samsung TV Plus. “We’ve seen great interest in the music category and our exclusive, bespoke content from Vevo, and we’re thrilled to bring even more new and fresh additions like Vevo Features to our lineup that Samsung Smart TV users will love.”