NewFronts: Vevo Launches on Philo, Expanding CTV Footprint

Music service Vevo announced that it has expanded its connected TV distribution footprint with carriage on Philo

At its NewFront presentation Thursday, Vevo said it expected to launch on more platforms later this year and said it is expanding the list of channels on Samsung TV Plus, adding Vevo Alt & Indie, Vevo Dance & Electronic and Vevo 2010 to the platform exclusively.

Vevo is also launching Vevo Features, a year long channel that will celebrate cultural months and holidays such as Black History Month, Women’s History Month, July 4 and Halloween.

“With the increasing availability of premium content and the scale of distribution, FAST is the only growing sector of TV viewership now and for the foreseeable future,” said Rob Christensen, senior VP U.S. sales and global distribution, Vevo. “Content is king, and with quality content that is free to air and made for TV, Vevo has been an early mover in the FAST space. We are proud to be the leading FAST network in the U.S. and the world.”

Vevo unveiled Vevo Intelligence, which uses data-driven tool to create contextual opportunities to create custom media opportunities for brands by matching brand creative with music video lyrics and visuals.

Vevo said it is in the process of building a branded content studio. Branded content opportunities include live performances, behind-the-scene content, brand-driven VJs, artist interviews and storytelling shows.

“Working directly with Vevo, media buyers can gain reach and intelligence into an unprecedented mix of diverse audiences. Due to Vevo's scale and ubiquitous presence in the streaming market, we can also offer buyers the flexibility and agility to quickly shift dollars fluidly across our global CTV footprint," added Kevin McGurn, president of sales and distribution, Vevo.