Music Service Vevo Launches Channels on Amazon's Freevee

Music service Vevo said it reached an agreement to have several of its free, ad supported, streaming TV channels carried on Freevee, Amazon’s free streaming platform.

At launch, Freevee users will be able to watch and listen to Vevo Pop, Vevo Country, Vevo Hip Hop, Vevo R&B, Vevo Latino, Vevo Reggaeton & Trap, Vevo ‘70s, Vevo ‘80s, Vevo ‘90s, Vevo 2K and Vevo Holiday.

In addition to carriage in the U.S., Vevo channels will be launched on Freevee in European territories in 2023.

“Amazon has already been a critical partner for Vevo in bringing on-demand, premium music video content to music fans via our Vevo app on Fire TV and Echo Show. We are excited to now expand our distribution footprint with Freevee in the FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) space, which is a major growth area for Vevo,” said Rob Christensen, senior VP, global sales & distribution, at Vevo. “The partnership will give Vevo the opportunity to reach Amazon's vast base of customers in a variety of settings. For our brand partners, this launch creates even more CTV advertising opportunities on the Vevo network.”

The Freevee deal is the latest in a series of distribution agreements for Vevo. In November, it made a deal with Plex. Before Plex, Vevo had reached deals with Roku, Samsung, TelevisaUnivision’s ViX and Hulu Plus Live.

Consumers will be able to access the Vevo channels through the Freevee app on Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and within the Prime Video app. Freevee is also available as an app on third party devices, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.

Amazon Freevee, previously known as IMDb TV, offers thousands of movies and TV shows for free, including originals and FAST channels. ■