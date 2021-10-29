Samsung TV Plus Adds Channels Including Holiday Pop-Ups

Samsung said it added 11 channels to its Samsung TV Plus platform .

Samsung TV Plus now makes more than 190 free, ad supported channels available to smart TV users.

The new channels include two seasonal pop-up channels. One features holiday movies. The other Vevo Holiday, offers classic and current music videos from artists including Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber and John Legend.

The other channels are:

Documentary Plus: The new free streaming service designed to feel curated and personal, with documentaries on a wide range of topics including politics, comedy, pop culture, science, and more.

Family Ties: The Emmy-winning sitcom that defined the ‘80s and made Michael J. Fox a superstar is now streaming on Pluto TV all day, every day. Also starring Meredith Baxter, Michael Gross, Justine Bateman, and Tina Yothers.

TV Land Drama: A collection of some of TV’s best dramas of all time, including shows like Silk Stalkings, Hunter and the groundbreaking 21 Jump Street starring Johnny Depp. If you’re looking for action, intrigue and suspense, TV Land Drama is for you!

NBCLX: NBCLX takes an innovative storytelling approach to news with a focus on community, health, social justice, tech, the environment, pop culture and current events. Watch NBCLX for more news, less suits, and context that reveals the "Why".

80s Flashback: Get a dose of nostalgia from the decade when music videos came into our living rooms, and iconic moments stayed with us ever since. From the totally radical hits, to the cult classic deep cuts, get ready for the ultimate 80s Flashback.

90s Throwback: Throwback to the days of flannel shirts, hella bling, boy bands/girl groups and genre bending crossovers. From Grunge, Britpop, Dance Pop, the “golden era” of R&B, Hip-Hop and everything in between – it’s all that and a ‘90s Throwback.

Crime Zone: Made for the crime buffs, Crime Zone is your destination for true crime, mysteries, thrillers, and more, all in one place!

The Challenge: Watch all the death-defying battles, amazing competitions and ruthless gameplay on MTV's The Challenge, where competitors deal with hell on earth—and each other—to win big bucks.

Origin Sports: The best in sports before they were stars. Celebrating great players, great plays, and great games from yesteryear through tomorrow.