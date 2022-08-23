TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Adds Vevo Music Video Channels

Vevo said that TelevisaUnivision’s Spanish-language streaming service Vix is adding two streaming music video channels from Vevo to its lineup.

Vevo Latino and Vevo Reggaeton & Trap have been added to the free, ad-supported streaming service.

Vevo is also developing two additional free, ad-supported streaming TV channels for ViX. Vevo Regional Mexican and Vevo Iconos Latinos are expected to launch in the fall.

“Vevo music channels speak to the rhythm, passion, and identities of the large and diverse Spanish-language community,” said Bilai Silar, senior VP, OTT Content at TelevisaUnivision. “This is another example of our commitment to delivering top-quality content to millions of Spanish-speakers who want to see their culture, language, interests, and experiences truly represented and reflected on screen.”

The Latin genre was Vevo’s second most-viewed genre of 2021 globally.

“From bachata and salsa to cumbia and regional Mexican, Vevo is the destination for music videos from the world’s biggest Latin artists," said JP Evangelista, senior VP, content, programming & marketing, at Vevo. "Through ViX, we are expanding our distribution and delivering these beloved music videos to millions of Hispanic American homes. The diversity of our music video library reflects the many heritages within the U.S. Hispanic community. That’s why Vevo is able to uniquely program channels and curate viewing blocks for the Hispanic diaspora broadly, as well as by specific genres and traditions. We’re excited about what’s to come with the new custom channels we’re developing for the ViX audience, so that they can watch the sought-after content that is most culturally relevant to them.” ■