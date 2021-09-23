Vevo Launches Somos Vevo Ads To Reach Hispanics Via CTV

Music video service Vevo said it introduced the Somos Vevo Ads Solution to help multicultural marketers reach Hispanic consumers.

Vevo’s Somos Vevo network features Latin artists and reaches more than 33 million HIspanic Americans monthly through channels including Vevo Latino and Vevo Reggaeton and Latin Trap.

Rob Vélez (Image credit: Vevo)

“This is an audience that already makes up a fifth of the U.S. population and deserves marketers' full attention,” said Rob Vélez, senior director of multicultural at Vevo, who is heading the Somos Vevo Ads Solution.

“A nuanced understanding of Hispanic Americans is critical. While language might be a unifier for this audience, this audience is not a monolith,” Vélez said. “Each group has its own heritage and traditions, so there is so much diversity within the LatinX community. The culture and experiences of a Mexican American woman in LA are not the same as that of a Dominican American woman in New York City, for example.”

The Somos Vevo Ad Solution can target viewers by geography or it can reach specific groups through musical sub-genres, such as bachata, salsa, tejano, norteño, funk carioca or samba.

"Vevo viewership data shows that music videos by bachata group Aventura are 117% more likely to be viewed in New York, which makes sense given the large Dominican population there," Vélez said.

Meanwhile, music videos by regional Mexican singer Robert Tapia are 104% more likely to be viewed in California, where nearly 40% of the population is Hispanic American, many of whom are of Mexican heritage.

“So our targeting capabilities by artists or geography can really provide that incremental reach to traditional TV," he said.

Vevo’s CTV business has been growing, accounting for 50% of Vevo’s ad business. Hispanic Americans watch CTV at higher rates than the overall population and more than 12.7 million Hispanic Americans are Vevo CTV Viewers.

J Balvin was Vevo’s most viewed artist of 2020 with more than 3 billion views worldwide.

“The Latin genre is flourishing and Somos Vevo has quickly become a beloved brand by music labels for its deliberate focus on LatinX communities,” said JP Evangelista, senior VP of content, programming, and marketing at Vevo. “It’s prudent of the broader Vevo brand to double down on the unique monetization opportunities the Somos Vevo properties afford the labels and our advertising partners.”