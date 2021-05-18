Vevo Lets Advertisers Tap Into Nostalgic Music Videos

Whitney Houston can make viewers want to dance and buy something

Vevo, the music video service, unveiled Vevo Rewind, which lets advertisers place their campaigns adjacent to hits from a particular decade to match the theme of campaigns and their target audiences.

Tapping into memories is a particularly invaluable marketing tactic for engaging with specific demographic groups, notably older millennials and Gen X consumers.

Associating brand messaging with positive references from the early 2000s, 90s, 80s, and 70s also helps brands to forge meaningful connections, Vevo said, pointing to research from What If Media Group that found that more than 30% of consumers are driven to a streaming service by the ability to re-watch old favorites than they are with access to fresh content.

Earlier this year, Vevo introduced Moods, which lets advertisers run ads in videos that set a specific mood. Vevo targets campaigns by genre and geography.

“The consumer demand for feel-good, throwback content is high and evident by the successes of TV shows, like Stranger Things, Fuller House, and Gilmore Girls,” said Jesse Judelman, senior VP of sales, Americas, for Vevo.

“Vevo is seeing a similar viewership trend within our catalog. From the videos that defined our childhood to the ones with futuristic set designs, slick choreography, and unforgettable fashion, audiences cannot get enough of content that evokes nostalgia,” said Judelman. “In fact, the creation of Vevo Rewind coincides with the strong performance of our decade-specific channels on linear television.”

Vevo’s 80s channel on Pluto TV is one of its most watched linear channels.