Vevo App in Tune on Hisense, Toshiba Smart Sets

Music video service Vevo will be playing to a bigger audience following a deal that puts its app on Hisense and Toshiba smart TV sets.

Vevo reached a distribution agreement with VIDAA, a smart TV operating system installed on Hisense TVs and Toshiba Smart TV’s made by Hisense.

“Hisense and Toshiba are loved and trusted global brands that push the boundaries of innovation with advanced products that will ensure the best music video viewing experience for fans around the world – where, how and when they want it,” said Rob Christensen, VP of advanced TV sales and distribution department at Vevo. “With VIDAA, we are carrying on our mission to elevate the music video and help fans enjoy this art form by creating even more ways to easily access our vast library.”

Through the Vevo app, viewers have access to hundreds of thousands of music videos, including official releases and live performances. Vevo also offers originally produced content. Vevo sells ads against its music videos to markets looking to reach CTV viewers.

“VIDAA is excited to team up with one of the biggest music video networks in the world. Music is one of four VIDAA pillars. As the expert programmer of music videos, Vevo understands the value of both exceptional content and experiences – just as we do – making them a natural partner for VIDAA as we integrate music videos into our entertainment offerings,” said Guy Edri, executive VP, VIDAA.

The VIDAA operating system gives consumers smart TV features as well as linear and stream content options from more than 300 apps.