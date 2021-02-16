Vevo’s Moods Targets Ads With Emotions Using AI

Vevo advertisers looking for viewers in an impassioned mood can buy a spot in 'Rain on Me' by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

Vevo has introduced a new product that uses artificial intelligence to group music videos by mood, allowing advertisers to more effectively engage viewers.

Vevo’s Moods lets advertisers run ads in appropriate content, such as Valentine’s Day ads in heartfelt music videos. Other mood categories include fun, impassioned and empowering. More moods will be rolled out over the next few month.

Aligning the ad creative with the emotion of the music makes the ads more memorable, boosting ad recall and brand favorability, Vevo said.

“With Moods, we can not only curate Vevo programming to better match a person’s mood, but we can also directly ensure advertisers that their campaigns are more meaningful and impactful in the same way that we guarantee a high-quality, brand-safe environment,” said Kevin McGurn, president of sales and distribution at Vevo. “Therefore, it’s the logical step that we have synergy between the ad creative and the mood it evokes with the music video it surrounds.”

Vevo worked with music data company Musixmatch to label videos based on the energy and tone of each song. Musixmatch assigned a mood to each Vevo video’s metadata tag, empowering the new capability.

“We’re thrilled to see Vevo enriching the advertising experiences embracing the next generation of metadata that our cutting-edge platform can deliver thanks to our Mood AI tech,” said Max Ciociola, founder and CEO of Musixmatch.