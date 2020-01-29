Vevo Using TVision to Track Viewer Engagement

Music-video programmer Vevo said it is using TVision to measure how viewers engage with its content.

The first findings from TVision indicate that viewers stay in the room when Vevo music videos are playing, making them more attractive to advertisers.

The data also shows Vevo videos have a young audience and are likely to be co-viewed. Vevo viewers also often binge watch three or more videos in a sitting.

“As music videos return to traditionally linear environments, helping clients better contextualize viewing experiences through measurement and insight is of paramount importance to Vevo’s mission,” said Bryon Schafer, senior VP, research at Vevo. “The partnership with TVision provides unique insights into audience behavior and the data we have seen so far have been compelling.”

Users watch more than 1.1 billion hours of Vevo music videos per month, and engage with 450,000 videos across YouTube, Roku, Apple TV and other services.

“Advertisers are asking for deeper, more effective data from video platforms and content providers in order to create and optimize their media buys,” said Luke McGuinness, president of TVision. “I’m excited to partner with Vevo and help brands reach highly-engaged viewers like those engaging with Vevo’s streaming content.”