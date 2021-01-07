Vevo Music Videos Streaming Via Comcast’s X1 and Flex

Vevo, the music video service, said it made a deal with Comcast to make its programming available via the Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex platforms.

Xfinity subscribers can access the Vevo app via their voice remote control and choose from more than 500,000 music videos.

Vevo said its connected TV business has been expanding, with a 30% growth in viewership in 2020, compared to the previous year.

Also Read: Vevo, IPG Find Strong Ad Receptivity With OTT Viewers

“We are thrilled to kick off the new year with Comcast’s Xfinity to bring Vevo’s music programming to more listeners on television. Music video viewership in the living room is rising, especially as families stay at home and watch TV together,” said Kevin McGurn, president of sales and distribution, Vevo. “Joining Xfinity’s entertainment library delivers our premium and brand-safe content to millions of fans when, where, and how they want it.”

Comcast has been making more internet based content available via X1 and Flex as more viewers cut the cable cord and seek out programming from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and other streaming services.