Vevo Taps iSpot for CTV Audience Measurement

Vevo, the music video network, named iSpot, the data and analytics company, as its measurement and attribution provider for connected TV audiences.

“Vevo can be bought like TV, and now, measured all the more like TV. However, unlike traditional TV, we provide brands with scaled access to younger, harder-to-reach audiences,” said Bryon Schafer, senior VP, research, Vevo. "Advertisers are increasingly coveting these audiences who are not linear cable subscribers and simply do not watch much ad supported TV – and running campaigns on Vevo fills that void."

Vevo will use iSpot’s tools to distinguish its views on CTV from other viewing sources to authenticate a campaign’s incremental reach. Impressions measured by iSpot also take into account co-viewing to more accurately reflect the size of Vevo’s viewership.

“With iSpot, we can further demonstrate Vevo’s value to advertisers and showcase that campaigns really reach new audiences on connected TV, and not simply with what has been measurable,” added Schafer. “We’ve found iSpot to be a compelling platform that can measure TV with the enhanced precision we need for our brand partners.”

CTV has been mushrooming and Vevo has been diving in, expanding its over-the-top distribution. It added 10 new TV partners in 2020 and its CTV viewership grew by 58% in the U.S. and 30% globally.

“Vevo is the leading music video network across all platforms, reaching a billion daily views on average, making it an attractive destination for brands to leverage its cultural cachet,” said Stuart Schwatzapfel, senior VP, media partnerships, iSpot. "iSpot will play a key role in Vevo’s data-driven decision-making around its sales and monetization strategy for CTV, and we’re excited to deepen our relationship in the months and years ahead.”