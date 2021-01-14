iSpot Acquires Ace Metrix, Broadens Ad Measurement

iSpot.tv acquired Ace Metrtix, a research company that measures the impact of advertising on brand attributes.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Sean Muller, CEO of iSpot.tv said while iSpot historically has been focused on measuring audiences and business outcomes, advertisers are also interested in metrics like consumer sentiment, message recall, purchase intent and brand likeability.

By bringing Ace Metrix into the fold, “we’re going to be the first platform that’s connecting the two things in any meaningful and significant way in real time and helping brands understand how one drives the other,” Muller said. “Our joint technologies and expertise empower brands to make better, faster and more confident decisions.”

Muller added that since COVID, brands have been more sensitive about the creative messages they’re putting in their advertising. Ace Metrix can tell them how that message is being received by consumers and if it’s having a positive impact.

Ace Metrix CEO Peter Daboll will be joining the iSpot executive team as chief strategy officer. iSpot will retain the Ace Metrix headquarters in El Segundo, California, giving iSpot significant presence in Seattle, NYC and Los Angeles. Ace’s 45 employees will join iSpot, bringing the total organization to 240 people.

Ace Metrix tests advertising creative before campaigns launch and while they’re in flight and provides the kind of benchmarking iSpot uses to measure the effectiveness of campaigns.

As part of iSpot, Ace Metrix will operate as a profitable enterprise SaaS business.

“They built a great business,” Muller said, noting that Ace Metrix has about 100 blue chip clients representing large brands.

Combining the companies will make iSpot more valuable to its clients’ marketing departments and chief marketing officers. “We’re squarely focused on media and analytic teams. Ace Metrix is in the brand world and the insights world,” Muller said. Now we’ve got the entire marketing team completely blanketed.”