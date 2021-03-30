Vevo Ads Available to Buyers on FreeWheel’s Strata Platform

Vevo, the music video network has been integrated into FreeWheel’s Strata platform, giving local spot buyers access to Vevo inventory in individual markets.

Vevo can help buyers reach hard-to-reach young audiences, with two-thirds of Vevo viewers in the 18- to 49-year-old age group. More than half of Vevo viewers also identify themselves as light TV viewers.

Also Read: Vevo Taps iSpot for CTV Audience Measurement

“With at least 150 million Americans already watching Vevo each month, our presence in local markets is unmatched. Our viewership is set to grow even more as we expand our distribution network in OTT and CTV,” said Nicholas Simonetti, director, U.S. local ad sales, Vevo. “Furthermore, this integration gives local teams a new opportunity to align themselves with premium, brand-safe content featuring the world’s biggest celebrities. Harder-to-reach audiences, such as younger or multicultural audiences, find our content highly engaging, which helps boost brand recall.”

Also Read: Vevo’s Moods Targets Ads With Emotions Using AI

FreeWheel is Comcast’s ad tech company. Strata is a campaign planning and activation tool used by more than 1,100 agencies and marketers that lets buyers research, manage and execute local TV and video campaigns using audience data.

Also Read: Havas to Use FreeWheel’s Strata in U.K. and France

“As younger viewers incorporate music videos into their overall viewing experience, brands are looking for premium publishers who can deliver these audiences across local footprints,” said Jamie Donnenfeld, VP partnership solutions, FreeWheel. “By working with Vevo, FreeWheel is streamlining the local spot workflow for Strata agencies, while offering the ability to capture these younger audiences within unique, engaging music video content