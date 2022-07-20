TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Plus SVOD Available Free to T-Mobile Subscribers

TelevisaUnivision has struck a deal that will make its new ViX Plus subscription video-on-demand streaming service available on mobile devices to T-Mobile subscribers for one year.

The service, set to launch July 21, costs $84 on an annual basis.

“As the top wireless provider for Spanish-speaking customers in the U.S., we understand what they care about, and today we’re bringing them a whole new way to enjoy the news, TV shows, movies and live sports that matter the most, and it’s all on us,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “While AT&T and Verizon are actually raising prices on their longtime customers, we’re doing things the Un-carrier way and giving our customers more without the added cost.”

Verizon offered Disney Plus and Discovery Plus to subscribers free when those services launched. While AT&T owned HBO, its mobile subscribers got HBO Max at no cost. That ended when AT&T spun off HBO parent WarnerMedia to Discovery.

“We are delighted that T-Mobile is bringing the massive value of ViX Plus to its customers,” said Wade Davis, CEO of TelevisaUnivision. “ViX Plus is launching with an unprecedented scope of Spanish-language content across premium series, movies, sports and more. ViX Plus is the only service built exclusively to represent and serve the Hispanic culture and the collaboration with T-Mobile will be the first to bring this service to its customer base.”

ViX Plus will offer more than 10,000 hours of exclusive entertainment programming in its first year and serve as the exclusive home to a select number of premium live sports, TelevisaUnivison said.

ViX Plus customers also get access to everything on ViX, the free, AVOD tier that has more than 100 channels, 40,000 hours of video-on-demand and 24/7 news and sports. ■