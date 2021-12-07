Vevo Streaming Music Channels Launch on The Roku Channel

Vevo said that its full lineup of music video channels has been launched on The Roku Channel, one of the most popular streaming platforms.

The addition comes amid the Christmas season and includes Vevo Holiday, which will be available through New Year’s Eve.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Vevo and Roku have been in business since 2013, when the Vevo interactive app launched on Roku devices, giving users free access to an extensive library of music videos, live performances and original Vevo series.

The Vevo Channels let users tune in, lean back and listen to music from favorite genres or decades.

"Just in time for the holidays and the New Year, we are thrilled to be bringing our extensive catalog of music videos to The Roku Channel," said Rob Christensen, VP advanced television, Vevo. "Over the past 8 plus years, Vevo has been working closely with Roku to develop on-demand music video programming, and today, we have extended our partnership into linear. Roku customers love Vevo music videos, and now, we are bringing 11 decades based and genre-dedicated channels to The Roku Channel for added enjoyment."

“Linear programming also allows us, as tastemakers, to showcase our deep curatorial expertise on the biggest screen in the home and to create more experiences that cater to a variety of consumer preferences, especially as FAST viewing gains popularity," Christensen said.

The Vevo Channel Lineup includes Vevo Pop, Vevo R&B, Vevo Hip Hop, Vevo Reggaeton & Trap, Vevo Country, Vevo Latino, Vevo ‘70s, Vevo ‘80s, Vevo ‘90s, Vevo 2K, and Vevo Holiday,

“Our users’ experience is of utmost importance to us, and we strive to provide the best content in the most convenient and easy-to-use experience,” said Ashley Hovey, director, AVOD, Roku. “Music is an important category for The Roku Channel and we’re very excited to partner with Vevo to bring the world’s leading music networks to our users.” ■