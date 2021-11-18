Vevo Drops Needle on Holiday Channels For Viewers, Sponsors

'Tis the season for music video service Vevo, which has launched Christmas-themed channels on platforms in the U.S. and U.K.

The Vevo Holiday channel is available on Local Now, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo.

In the U.K., people can stream the Vevo Christmas channel--the company’s first in England--on Samsung TV Plus.

The channels feature a mix of holiday tunes, from traditional music like Silent Night, to family classics like Winter Wonderland, to more recent hits such as Mistletoe and Santa Tell Me.

Viewership of Vevo on CTV is highest over the holidays as families and friends gather. New Year’s Eve 2020 was the most viewed day of last year for Vevo CTV. (It was also the top day in the company’s history). Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were the days with the second and third most viewing.

“During this time of the year, consumers are actively seeking out and watching holiday music videos, such as Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You or Wham!’s Last Christmas," said JP Evangelista, senior VP, content, programming and marketing, Vevo. “Music is undoubtedly an integral part of celebrating the holidays and spreading cheer, and given the particular popularity of these types of music videos right now, Vevo is providing consumers with a destination for getting into the spirit of the season through their TVs and tune-in options for the whole festive period.”

Vevo’s holiday season also attracts advertisers. This year a long list of companies have signed up including Best Buy, Verizon, Capital One, Nintendo, Chanel, Chuck E Cheese, New York State Office of Mental Health, MGA, Marshalls, Guitar Center, Amazon, Old Navy, Pennsylvania Lotto, NYSDOH Flu/COVID vax, Tracfone, Clorox, Paco Rabanne and Bacardi.

Brands can tap into holiday programming on Vevo across CTV, mobile and desktop in a number of ways. Vevo offers “brought to you by” sponsorships, linear TV block ownership, and daytime ownership. Advertisers can choose programming themes including “Home for the Holidays”, “Holiday Party”, “Top Holiday Hits”, “Best of 2021”, and “New Year’s Eve Party.”

“From nostalgia to joy, holiday music taps into our emotions and memories unlike any other types of music. Vevo’s holiday channels uniquely allow advertisers to leverage these feelings and to align their campaigns with powerful holiday content, during the biggest sales period of the year,” added Rob Christensen, VP, advanced television at Vevo. “We are excited to launch our new holiday channels, and we anticipate even higher viewership this year, meaning greater reach for advertisers on Vevo.”

Vevo said views of holiday videos spike every December across all platforms. In 2020 December views were up 4,500 in the U.S., compared to the average for January through October.

Mariah Carey’s inevitable All I Want for Christmas Is You drew 18 million platform viewers in the U.S. and 7 million in the U.K.. last December.■