Samsung TV Plus Adds ‘That Girl,’ Holiday-Themed Linear Channels

Samsung said it launched a half-dozen new channels to its Samsung TV Plus streaming platform.

In one of this week’s new offerings, Samsung gives its take on the season with a Holiday Fireplace channel, featuring warm crackling video shot in 4K.

Another seasonal channel features Holiday Movies by Lifetime running 24 hours a day 7 days a week. The films feature cheery stars including David Hasselhoff, Dolly Parton, Haylie Duff, Mario Lopez, Tatiana Ali, Mira Sorvino, Ralph Macchio, LeAnn Rimes, Brian McKnight and Melissa Joan Hart.

With the new additions, Samsung TV Plus now carries 200 free, ad supported channels to users of Samsung’s smart TVs and Galaxy Mobile devices.

Also added to the lineup is a That Girl channel featuring the classic Marlo Thomas sitcom. Another channel, created with NBCUniversal, features the real estate reality show Million Dollar Listing. The channel has episodes from seasons 7-12 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and seasons 3-8 from Million Dollar Listing New York.

Samsung Plus has also added Weather Nation, the streaming service with national and local coverage in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, and Tastemade Travel. ■