Samsung TV Plus Adds Vevo

Music video platform Vevo has become the latest OTT platform to be added to the Samsung TV Plus ecosystem.

Five genre-curated Vevo channels will be added to the smart TV programming platform, themed around pop, country, hip-hop, R&B and Latino.

The add-supported Samsung TV Plus ecosystem, which runs on Samsung smart TVs and touted 10 million users as of January, now offers more than 70 channels, with CBS’ 24-hour news streaming service, CBSN, also recently added.

“With over 2.3 billion monthly global views on TV, we are hyper focused on our OTT packaging and distribution strategy,” said Kevin McGurn, Vevo’s president of sales and distribution, in a statement. “With the largest library of ad-supported music videos we continue to re-define the return of music videos to the living room for our audience and customers. As a global leader in TV, Samsung is an ideal partner for us to enhance our offering; with their scale and reach the Samsung TV Plus service represents enormous opportunities for our clients and partners.”