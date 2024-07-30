‘The Goldbergs’ Heads to Roku

'The Goldbergs,' which aired on ABC for a decade, is about a family living in '80s America.

Streaming platform Roku has picked up streaming rights to Sony Pictures Television’s comedy The Goldbergs, to be made available to viewers for free on The Roku Channel. Starting August 1, all 10 seasons of The Goldbergs also will be featured on a FAST channel exclusively dedicated to the show.

The Goldbergs is Sony’s latest deal with free streamer Roku. Earlier this month, Sony and the NFL announced that Roku would be airing NFL Network’s two-hour extension of popular weekday panel talker, Good Morning Football , titled GMFB: Overtime. TV stations also have picked up GMFB: Overtime in syndication, with the Fox Television Stations serving as the launch group in major markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The Goldbergs entered broadcast syndication in 2017. The show is currently sold to television stations owned by Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair, Hearst Television, Tegna, Sunbeam Television, Gray Television, Cox Media Group and other station groups. The Goldbergs also is available to stream on Hulu.

The Goldbergs, which is set in the Reagan-era ‘80s, tells the story of 11-year-old Adam, a would-be filmmaker whose subject matter focuses mostly on his overprotective mother, quick-tempered father, rebellious sister, high-strung brother and suave grandfather.

The Goldbergs aired on ABC from 2013 to 2023 and starred Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, Hayley Orrantia, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, George Segal, Patton Oswalt and Sam Lerner. The show is executive produced by Adam F. Goldberg, who also created it, along with Seth Gordon and Doug Robinson. Sony Pictures Television and Happy Madison Productions produced.