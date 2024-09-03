‘Drew Barrymore’ To Debut Season 5 on Sept. 9

Valerie Bertinelli sits at the news desk of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' with Barrymore and Drew's News co-host Ross Mathews.

The Drew Barrymore Show premieres its fifth season on Monday, September 9, along with other syndicated talk shows, including NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson. Drew Barrymore’s opening-day guests include the hosts of CBS Mornings: Gayle King, Nate Burleson, Vlad Duthiers and Tony Dokoupil as well as Dax Shephard, host of the Armchair Expert podcast.

This year’s starts of syndie talk shows are staggered: Disney’s Live with Kelly and Mark and Disney’s Tamron Hall debuted their new seasons on Tuesday, September 3. Warner Bros.’ The Jennifer Hudson Show returns on Monday, September 16 and Debmar-Mercury’s Sherri Shepherd comes back Monday, September 23.

Valerie Bertinelli joins Drew Barrymore this season as a member of the “Drew Crew.” Bertinelli will serve as one of the show’s lifestyle experts, joining Drew’s News co-anchor Ross Mathews, hairstylist Chris Appleton, interior designer Mikel Welch, chef Pilar Valdes, fashion and beauty expert Zanna Roberts Rassi and sustainable living guru Danny Seo.

Guests scheduled to appear early in season five include such celebrities and influencers as Demi Moore, Chris Hemsworth, Zoë Kravitz, Eva Mendes, David Beckham, Stephen Colbert, Justin Theroux, Demi Lovato, Lucien Laviscount, Matty Matheson, Hilary Swank, Ms. Rachel, Tony Danza, Jeff Bridges, 50 Cent, Aubrey Plaza, James McAvoy, Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kate McKinnon, Brooke Shields, Riley Keough, Kathy Bates and more.

Drew Barrymore, which has scored an early renewal for season six and scored upgrades this season , will introduce a new segment this season, “Wellsdays,” which will air every Wednesday and tackle health and wellness issues that affect everyone. The will continue to feature other segments, including charitable segment “Drew-Gooders,” interior design segment “Design by Drew,” and “The Weekender.”

Drew Barrymore is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed before a live audience in New York City. It’s produced as two half-hours and airs across stations either as a half-hour, one hour or two separate half-hour segments in different time periods. Barrymore and Jason Kurtz executive produce.