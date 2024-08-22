‘Drew Barrymore’ Renewed Through Season 6 on CBS-Owned Stations

Drew Barrymore has been renewed through next season, the eponymous syndicated talker’s sixth, and it's been upgraded on CBS-owned stations ahead of this season, Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, said Thursday. The Drew Barrymore Show premieres Season 5 with all-new episodes on Monday, September 9.

“Drew is a one-of-a-kind talent who is an integral part of the CBS and Paramount family,” McMahon said in a statement. “This early renewal and upgrades are a testament to our commitment to The Drew Barrymore Show and its loyal audience, who tune in every day to see Drew’s warmth, inquisitiveness and spontaneity.”

Indeed, besides hosting her daily talk show, Barrymore often appears across Paramount’s platforms, including as the star of a campaign for Pluto TV and in the company’s light-hearted and celebrity-packed Paramount Mountain spots. The Drew Barrymore Show is shot in front of a live studio audience in New York as two half-hours and runs either as a half, a whole or as split double run on TV stations across the country.

This fall, Drew Barrymore has been upgraded on CBS-owned stations in six markets, including five of the top 10. It has also moved to NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston, where it will air in a one-hour block at 10 a.m.

“Over the last few seasons, stations have realized that The Drew Barrymore Show is like no other series in daytime, bringing Drew’s brand of positivity and ad-friendly content to viewers on a consistent basis,” McMahon added. “Many of these upgrades now pair Drew with a CBS Mornings lead-in, which has proven to be a powerful combination. This season, in markets where Drew airs at 9 a.m., its ratings are 21% higher among total viewers when CBS Mornings is the lead-in.”

Accordingly, Drew will air in an hour-long block at 9 a.m., leading out of CBS Mornings, in No. 1 market New York on WCBS, in number-five market Dallas on KTVT, and in No. 8 market Boston on WBZ.

On CBS-owned stations KYW Philadelphia, KPIX San Francisco and WFOR Miami, the show will air in one-hour blocks at 3 p.m.

In the week ended July 14, The Drew Barrymore Show averaged a 0.7 live-plus-same day rating among households and a 0.2 among women 25-54, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Drew Barrymore is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures. Jason Kurtz and Barrymore are executive producers.