New Pluto TV Ad Campaign Features Drew Barrymore

Pluto TV’s new TV spokesperson is actress and talk-show host Drew Barrymore, who previewed the streaming services new ad campaign on her show Thursday.

The campaign will officially start Friday in the U.S. and run in international markets early next year.

The ads use the tagline Stream Now, Pay Never, which Pluto TV has been using since October.

On her show, Barrymore told her audience that she was the new Pluto TV spokesperson and showed them one of the campaign’s three commercials. When the spot ended, she explained that ”Pluto TV is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of on-demand titles including, there is a Drew Barrymore channel, I’m proud to say.”.

She then announced that everyone in her studio audience would receive a 50-inch LG TV.

Pluto TV has had a Best of the Drew Barrymore Show channel on Pluto TV since January. The talk show is distributed by CBS Media Ventures, which is part of Paramount Global, as is Pluto TV.

“We're thrilled to introduce our new 'Stream Now. Pay Never' campaign which perfectly encapsulates Pluto TV's core value proposition to audiences everywhere," Tom Ryan, CEO of Paramount Streaming and co-founder of Pluto TV, said. “No one is better suited to represent the playful and spirited vibe of Pluto TV than Drew Barrymore. A global icon with enormous talent and heart to match, Drew captures the essence of Pluto TV with her wit and charm in this new campaign.”

In the spots, Barrymore recreates various program genres, from rom-com to an action-adventure skydiving scene, to explain the breadth of programming available free on Pluto TV.

“Pluto TV is at the forefront of this transformational moment in media and how people consume it and it’s so exciting to be a part of it,” Barrymore said in a statement. “The fact that the service is completely free, with no strings attached, really drew me to be a part of this campaign. I can turn on Pluto TV and be immediately drawn into my favorite series and movies across any decade and genre. It’s like the slot machine of programming, anything and everything you want.”

The campaign was developed by Paramount Streaming in partnership with Known and O Positive Films.