'Jennifer Hudson' Chooses Joy in Season-Three Return

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson is launching the third season of her daytime syndicated talk show.

The Jennifer Hudson Show returns for its third season on Monday, September 16 with a renewed focus on joy, positivity and inspiration, the show said Tuesday.

Premiere week guests include Angela Bassett, Sofía Vergara, Dave Bautista and Marlon Waywans. Already booked to appear are such celebrities as Andrea Bocelli, Saweetie, Kristen Bell, Ariana DeBose, Rob Lowe, Jimmy Kimmel, Terence Howard, Sterling K. Brown and more. The show, with a theme this season of “choose joy,” also will continue to feature “uplifting content that resonates deeply with viewers” with a focus on “community heroes.”

The show is premiering one week after CBS’ Drew Barrymore, which returned for season five on Monday, September 9 and two weeks after Disney’s Live with Kelly and Mark and Tamron Hall. NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show returns a week later on Monday, September 23, as does Debmar Mercury’s Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd.

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs for one hour each weekday on such station groups as Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tegna, Nexstar Media Group, The E.W. Scripps Co., and Gray Media Group, among others.

The Jennifer Hudson Show is produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures. It’s distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) winner Jennifer Hudson executive produces along with Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III.