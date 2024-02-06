Vevo Launches Music-Video Channels on Sling Freestream

By Jon Lafayette
( Broadcasting & Cable )
published

Vevo Pop, Vevo Country, Vevo ’70s, Vevo ’80s, Vevo Latino and Vevo Features join FAST lineup

Vevo on Sling Freestream
(Image credit: Vevo)

Vevo said it made a deal with Dish Network to add six free linear music channels to Sling Freestream, the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service on Sling TV.

The channels joining Sling Freestream are  Vevo Pop, Vevo Country, Vevo 70s, Vevo 80s, Vevo Latino and Vevo Features.

“Vevo continues to grow its FAST network, and this partnership with Sling Freestream supports our ubiquitous distribution strategy to ensure we can deliver music videos to fans on the streaming TV services they utilize,” Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, executive VP, global revenue, distribution & data operations at Vevo, said. 

“Our programming team is on the pulse of consumer viewership trends and what’s viral to ensure the most relevant music videos are delivered. As a result, Vevo offers a diverse and engaging lineup of FAST channels for every kind of fan, while also expanding our national reach and creating more premium inventory for the advertising community,” Gabathuler-Scully said.

Also Read: FAST Is Making Streaming TV Look More Like Traditional TV

Each Vevo channel is curated by an in-house team based on a specific genre. Each channel features thematic programming blocks, with videos that align with the current season or holiday, daypart or day of the week, as well as cultural celebrations, artist milestones or commemorations, tours and festivals or premieres.

Jon Lafayette
Jon Lafayette

Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.