Vevo Launches Music-Video Channels on Sling Freestream

Vevo said it made a deal with Dish Network to add six free linear music channels to Sling Freestream, the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service on Sling TV.

The channels joining Sling Freestream are Vevo Pop, Vevo Country, Vevo 70s, Vevo 80s, Vevo Latino and Vevo Features.

“Vevo continues to grow its FAST network, and this partnership with Sling Freestream supports our ubiquitous distribution strategy to ensure we can deliver music videos to fans on the streaming TV services they utilize,” Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, executive VP, global revenue, distribution & data operations at Vevo, said.

“Our programming team is on the pulse of consumer viewership trends and what’s viral to ensure the most relevant music videos are delivered. As a result, Vevo offers a diverse and engaging lineup of FAST channels for every kind of fan, while also expanding our national reach and creating more premium inventory for the advertising community,” Gabathuler-Scully said.

Each Vevo channel is curated by an in-house team based on a specific genre. Each channel features thematic programming blocks, with videos that align with the current season or holiday, daypart or day of the week, as well as cultural celebrations, artist milestones or commemorations, tours and festivals or premieres.