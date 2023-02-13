One More Place to Stream the Pet Collective? Sling TV Hoists Yet Another FAST Upon Us
Extrapolating on the slogan, 'You can't win if you don't play,' Sling TV and parent Dish hope their rebranded Freestream will capture some of that estimated $16 billion in ad money set to be spent on FASTs this year
Outstanding news: There is yet one more free, ad-supported destination to stream the Pet Collective on television.
With the free ad-supported streaming (FAST) industry collectively predicted to bring in around $16 billion this year, according to TVRev (opens in new tab), Dish Network streaming unit Sling TV announced last week (opens in new tab) an expansion of its FAST ambitions.
"Sling Freestream" will build on the existing Sling Free, upping its payload to more than 210 channels and 4,100 on-demand titles.
Freestream is available now on Roku using the Sling TV app, home to the Sling TV virtual pay TV service. Sling says Freestream is also rolling out on "Comcast, LG, Samsung, Vizio and Xbox devices."
Unlike the superseded Sling Free, which offered around 150 channels, users don't even need to do a free registration process to use the FAST.
As for Freestream's live linear channels, they're largely the same ones you see on Roku Channel, Pluto TV and countless other freely available FASTs -- Cheddar News, ABC News Live, Buzzr, FailArmy, FilmRise, Hell's Kitchen, The Walking Dead Universe ... and yes, Pet Collective.
Freestream also has a "channels" component that lets users sign up for premium subscription services, including AMC Plus, Discovery Plus and MGM Plus.
Again, Sling Freestream is but one of many apps that offer wholesale access to premium streaming services, which like free channels Pet Detective and Fail Army, are happy to be discovered on as many platforms as they can be.
As for Dish and Sling TV, it's difficult to make noise amid the increasingly crowded -- and homogenous -- FAST market, but they've already proliferated the Sling TV app across the connected TV universe, and they've already negotiated rights deals with most of the major entertainment companies, so why not play the FAST game a little harder?
It's not like Sling TV's core vMVPD business is going gangbusters. Dish just reported that Sling TV lost 77,000 more customers in the fourth quarter, with the 8-year-old service ending 2022 with 2.334 million customers -- 152,000 less than where it stood at the end of 2021.
With Sling TV just raising vMVPD prices across its two tiers to the $40-a-month mark, growth prospects entering 2023 don't look explosive.
"We know some people want free content, some may want a year-round paid subscription, while others may want to subscribe for certain events or shows. We have coupled world-class content with the option to easily flex in and out of premium pay TV, creating a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience," said Gary Schanman, group president of Sling TV, in a statement.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
