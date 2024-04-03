Former Hulu Exec Scott Donaton Joins VersusGame as CMO

VersusGame, which uses artificial intelligence to increase engagement said it hired former Hulu marketing executive Scott Donaton as chief marketing officer, a new position at the company.

VersusGame said it also hired Elliot Solomon as VP of business development.

Elliot Solomon (Image credit: VersusGame)

“Scott’s experience working with some of the top names in entertainment and media will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our platform to deliver the best in AI technology and interactive content,” VersusGame founder and CEO John Vitti said. “Scott’s expertise, combined with Elliot’s proven ability to recognize customer needs and deliver scalable, valuable solutions, will be essential as we work to continue bridging the gap between how people view and engage with content.”

Donation will oversee all marketing fuctions for VersusGame.

Before joining Hulu, Donation held posts at Digitas, Entertainment Weekly and Advertising Age.

“I've spent my career at the intersection of marketing, media, entertainment and technology, and Versus is pointing the way forward for all of those industries,” Donaton said. “I’m thrilled to officially join the Versus team as the company continues to revolutionize the way brands use content to engage fans while increasing revenue.”

Solomon has been an advisor to a couple of companies in the AI industry. He also worked for Disney, Snap and Unity Technologies.

“Versus’s proprietary AI platform, and the incredible value it creates for our partners and their end users, have positioned the company for massive growth and expansion,” Solomon said. “The true depth and strength of our platform extends far beyond what’s visible today. I’m thrilled to be bringing these innovations to our partners to drive new ways of interacting with content, increasing engagement and revenue in novel ways.”