A. Daniel Cates has been named VP and general manager of Raycom's WCSC-TV Charleston, S.C.

Cates most recently was VP and GM of WJHL Johnson City, Tenn. Before WJHL, Cates was director of digital content at at WSPA-WYCW Spartanburg, S.C.

Cates is replacing Rita Scott, who retired April 1. Cates' first day will be April 21.