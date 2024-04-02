Fox TV Stations Names John Brauer SVP, Insights and Media Measurement

Fox Television Stations said it has named John Brauer senior VP of insights and media measurement.

Brauer, previously VP, insights and analytics for Comcast’s Effectv, will report to Patrick Paolini, executive VP of ad sales for Fox Television Stations.

Brauer will be responsible for day-to-day measurement needs, strategic direction using data and analytics, and analyzing and implementing emerging audience measurements.

“John is a veteran of multiplatform data analytics with a commitment to utilizing the most advanced technologies to inform critical business decisions,” Paolini said. “With his innovative approach, FTS will shape the future of television measurement and deliver greater return on investments and an unparalleled value to our advertisers and viewers.”

Before joining Comcast, Brauer was a senior technical product manager at Amazon. Previously, he had jobs with NBCUniversal, Vevo, Nielsen and JW Player.