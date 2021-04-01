Effectv Names John Brauer VP for Insights and Analytics

EffecTV, Comcast’s advertising sales division, said it named John Brauer as VP, insights and analytics, officially putting him in charge of a newly formed department.

Brauer has been heading the company’s insights and analytics team since May 2020, when Andrea Zapata, who had been VP data innovation & insights left to join Vevo.

In his new role, Brauer will be responsible for data science, analytics, measurement marketer insights and advertising effectiveness research. He will work closely with Effectv’s marketing, sales, product management, technology and operations teams.

He will be based in New York, reporting to Effectv general manager James Rooke.

“At Effectv, we are pioneering new ways to bring together the best of digital with the power of TV as we enable our marketers to deliver to their audiences across screens with the right proof of performance,” said Rooke. “The intersection of data excellence and rich marketer insights plays a vital role in helping us to deliver on that promise and under John’s leadership, we’ve already made significant strides in this direction. We are now focused on further accelerating our investments in these capabilities as he steps into his new role.”

Brauer joined Effectv in 2018 as executive director, advanced analytics. Before that, he was a technical products manager at Amazon. Earlier in his career he held posts at NBCUniversal, Vevo and JW Player. He started his career as an analyst at Nielsen.

“I’m very honored and excited to officially be leading the team in this new capacity,” Brauer said. “How we work with data to derive insights is a key differentiator and core capability in today’s dynamic and fragmented media landscape. At Effectv, we’re taking those insights and turning them into actionable to-dos for marketers so that they can better understand how to effectively reach audiences across all of their TV and video viewing.”